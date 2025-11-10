5 Costco Electronics With Overwhelmingly Negative User Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco sells a wide variety of items, but over the years, it has also become known for its electronics offerings, such as TVs. That does not mean all Costco electronics are worth your money, though. Looking at the Costco online store, you can find dozens of electronics that have been poorly received by customers. This list compiles some of the most poorly received electronics on the site.

Not all of the items on this list have a ton of reviews. At first glance, three negative reviews for a product might not seem like a lot, but when there are only six reviews in total, that translates to a 50% positive satisfaction level. On this list are a wide range of electronics with ratings lower than three out of five stars, including a camera, headphones, and an EV charger.

That said, a few of these products may be worth trying for yourself. Costco famously has a generous return policy that lets members return many items without question. Costco may have also resolved a problem discussed among customers of these products since the negative reviews were posted. Here's what customers disliked about each product so you can see for yourself what all the fuss is about.