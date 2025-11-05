11 Costco Electronics That Customers Swear By

In the era of encroaching technology, phone handsets almost became a thing of the past. Yet, many keep these phones in their homes for easy connectivity with relatives and emergency services without the data and attention-sucking impact of smartphones. If you're trying to take a step back from the doom scroll, these Panasonic Handset Phones may offer more convenience than you think. You can easily filter unwanted calls by instantly blocking numbers with the Call Block button. Say goodbye to receiving annoying calls from telemarketers and scammers — with 14,000 of such numbers already blocked.

It features a One-Ring Caller Alert, which means the handset will notify you when the call drops after just one ring, so you don't call back unnecessarily — these could be scam calls. It includes a bilingual talking caller ID that asks, "Please say your name" in either English or Spanish before you speak. Moreover, with Link2Cell, you can connect your smartphone to the cordless handset via Bluetooth and answer calls on the handset for an uninterrupted conversation. You can also record the call to remember the essential details.

Since the pack includes four handsets, you can pair them all and send messages on each handset to use them as an intercom — perfect if you're sick of screaming around the house to find your kids or call a partner to dinner. The illuminated keypad enhances visibility in the dark for dark dialing, and the large buttons are clear and easy to read. Not everyone is ready to go back to the '90s, but these phones fit an aesthetic and purpose for the right homes or situations. Costco's website reports a 4.4-star rating over 3,800 reviews.