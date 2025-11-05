11 Costco Electronics That Customers Swear By
Purchasing electronic items is a decision you should make after careful consideration of many factors, including the platform you are purchasing from and customer reviews of the product's quality and durability. Many online platforms offer a diverse variety of branded electronic items, including lines from Amazon, Costco, and Home Depot. Unlike Amazon, which runs its own Basics line, Costco puts brands together in an old-fashioned brick-and-mortar building and sells access, but it has also taken its model to the online marketplace.
Costco is essentially a membership warehouse club that strives to offer its customers the lowest prices on high-quality brands and merchandise. You can get electronics from well-known brands like Apple, Feit, Sonos, and more via Costco's network. We rounded up a list of Costco electronics that customers swear by for functionality and effectiveness in meeting the marketed claims. These electronics can do everything from enhancing your home's protection with advanced security systems to making everyday chores more efficient with smart sprinkler controllers.
TP-Link Deco X60 Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System
Home Wi-Fi mesh systems are the new way to connect your devices to the internet. These dual-band WiFi mesh devices by TP Link offer coverage up to 7,000 square feet, covering your home with the help of three routers. They can reach up to 3,000 Mbps for seamless performance — fast enough to enjoy movies and shows in the best 8K quality without lags or buffers, as well as uninterrupted online gaming with your friends. The high-speed solution supports up to 150 devices simultaneously, offering connectivity across a large space.
The mesh system earned 4.4 stars out of Costco's five-star scale, based on more than 3,000 global reviews, with reviewers appreciating its speed and coverage. Each Deco has two auto-sensing WAN/LAN ports to directly connect important devices, such as smart TVs or gaming consoles, for the fastest internet speeds. It includes parental controls, so if there are kids around the house, you can set up timers and restrictions on the WiFi to filter content and more.
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with Chime Pro 2.0 (2nd gen)
The Ring Floodlight Cam is designed for outdoor security, delivering 1080p video and night vision to protect your property. The pack includes two floodlights and a Chime Pro, which has a two-way voice system so you can speak into the mic and hear what's happening in the area. There are motion sensors that notify you on your smartphone whenever movement is detected in the vicinity. You can also set customized motion zones to alert when someone steps into the target area. Aside from hearing and seeing what's going on outside your house, the Ring floodlight can be set to trigger a 105-decibel alarm siren if it detects movement. The alarm doesn't need to be a 105-decibel scream, either: Users can set the notification sound inside to their liking, with more than 30 tones available.
The Ring app gives you even more control over the two devices to personalize the entire experience, and smart home products like Alexa and Echo devices are compatible with the system. Voice control, announcements, and settings for conveniences like hands-free use and timers provide light and security on driveways, patios, near pools, and other poorly lit spots around the home. Buyers rated the floodlight at 4.7 out of five stars across 885 reviews.
Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium Plus Pack
Remote and smart thermostats are fast becoming an essential smart home gadget. The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Plus Pack includes two sensors that you can place in different areas of your home to eliminate hot and cold spots and maintain a uniform temperature throughout. It keeps users updated on current indoor temperatures, allows for adjustment, and includes a built-in monitor that alerts them when air quality is poor, prompting a change in the home's air filters.
The Ecobee reaches beyond temperature, syncing with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and SmartThings to play music from your Spotify playlist (thanks to the built-in speakers), or pair it with the Apple Home Hub to use Siri for voice commands. You can also connect it to the Ecobee app to access additional features on your smartphone. A detailed manual included in the box explains the 45-minute installation process. With nearly 600 reviews on Costco's website at the time of writing, buyers are positive about this product, awarding it 4.6 out of five stars.
Feit Electric Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs
Promising 25,000 hours of use and 800 lumens of light output, these bulbs will illuminate your space for a long time. Costco is offering a Pack of Four Feit WiFi Smart Bulbs for $24.99, with a 4.2-star rating from nearly 5,000 reviews. There are two modes: tunable white at 6,500 Kelvin and warm lights at 2,700 Kelvin. These smart light bulbs are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for controlling the brightness and color modes via voice commands.
What is more, you can set schedules and timers in the Feit mobile app to turn on the bulbs at specific times or dim the brightness in night mode. You can also create a group with multiple bulbs included to manage them all with a single command — have complete control over your home's lighting, no matter where you are. Changing the mood from fluorescent work to a relaxing, soft one is a great way to melt stress and enjoy an evening in. These bulbs offer control over your environment without the expense of specialty equipment.
Sonos Era 100 Wireless Smart Speaker Set
A modern home whose residents enjoy different sorts of music demands a set of smart speakers. The Sonos Era 100, available at Costco for $409.99, delivers next-gen acoustics by separating stereo and deep bass at any volume. The overall design is compact and sleek. Tucked in a shelf or a corner, they're indiscreet. As part of the decor, they complement many styles.
Connect your device to the speaker via Bluetooth and play any music you want through two angled tweeters, one mid-woofer, and three Class-D amplifiers — all of which produce crisp sound. Sonos' genius for innovation is present in TruPlay Tuning, a system that analyzes the acoustics of your room to balance the speaker's EQ. Furthermore, the Era 100 offers touch controls that let you adjust various aspects with taps or swipes. Pair two or more Sonos speakers together and enjoy an even deeper music experience.
Rachio 3 WiFi Smart Sprinkler Controller
The Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller is a handy electronic gadget for those who own a lush green garden or enjoy gardening around the home. Connect it to the Rachio app and water your lawn, set watering schedules, or skip particular zones, all from your smartphone. One of the best parts is that it also predicts weather conditions for the next few days and notifies you so you can manage your schedule accordingly.
For instance, if rain is predicted in the next 24 hours, you will be notified in the app, and it will skip the set watering schedule to prevent overwatering. Information about conditions adverse to plants, such as frosts and high winds, is also available. Customize watering intensity and duration based on your knowledge, or enter details about your plants, sun exposure, and area to get personalized recommendations to keep your plants healthy.
Compatible with major smart home networks, Google Assistant, and Alexa, the WiFi sprinkler can be activated via voice commands. Additionally, if you have a diverse lawn, set up multiple specific zones based on the landscape, soil type, plant type, and more for precise watering. Create a virtual map of your yard in the app to easily specify such zones. The Racchio 3 brings convenience to the garden, and users responded positively. It currently enjoys a 4.7-star rating over 4,300 reviews.
Panasonic KX-TG994 DECT 6.0 Bluetooth 4-Handset Phone Bundle
In the era of encroaching technology, phone handsets almost became a thing of the past. Yet, many keep these phones in their homes for easy connectivity with relatives and emergency services without the data and attention-sucking impact of smartphones. If you're trying to take a step back from the doom scroll, these Panasonic Handset Phones may offer more convenience than you think. You can easily filter unwanted calls by instantly blocking numbers with the Call Block button. Say goodbye to receiving annoying calls from telemarketers and scammers — with 14,000 of such numbers already blocked.
It features a One-Ring Caller Alert, which means the handset will notify you when the call drops after just one ring, so you don't call back unnecessarily — these could be scam calls. It includes a bilingual talking caller ID that asks, "Please say your name" in either English or Spanish before you speak. Moreover, with Link2Cell, you can connect your smartphone to the cordless handset via Bluetooth and answer calls on the handset for an uninterrupted conversation. You can also record the call to remember the essential details.
Since the pack includes four handsets, you can pair them all and send messages on each handset to use them as an intercom — perfect if you're sick of screaming around the house to find your kids or call a partner to dinner. The illuminated keypad enhances visibility in the dark for dark dialing, and the large buttons are clear and easy to read. Not everyone is ready to go back to the '90s, but these phones fit an aesthetic and purpose for the right homes or situations. Costco's website reports a 4.4-star rating over 3,800 reviews.
Ring 14-Piece Home Alarm Security Kit
Protect every nook and cranny of your house with Ring's 14-Piece Home Alarm Security Kit so that no unwanted movement goes unnoticed. The kit includes an alarm base station, two keypads, eight door/window contact sensors, two motion detectors, and an alarm range extender for complete security. Get real-time notifications whenever a door or window opens or motion is detected by the sensors.
There are three modes: Home mode, where the internal sensors are deactivated, and Away mode, which arms all the sensors. To completely turn off the alerts, set it to Disarm mode. With 24-hour battery backup, the system will remain operational even during power outages, when your home can be vulnerable. Installation is straightforward, and you can also sync it with Alexa for hands-free operation. With a rating of 4.7 stars from 504 buyers, users may appreciate that it can also be grouped with other Ring devices, such as Glass Break, Flood, and Freeze Sensors, to bring a wider array of features and benefits.
Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Cancelling Headphones
The Bose QuietComfort Headphones deliver an extraordinary level of noise cancellation, so you can completely immerse yourself in the music experience without a single interruption from the outside world. Decide between full noise cancellation and full awareness of the surroundings, or set to a custom level based on the mood and demands of the situation.
Moreover, control the musical elements — such as bass, treble, EQ, and midrange balance — through the Bose Music app. View the current charge levels and switch between modes in the app. The headphones' design features plush ear cushions, a comfortable band made of impact-resistant glass-filled nylon, and a soft protein-leather foam lining to rest easily on your head. A single full charge provides 24 hours of playtime so that you can take it on the go for an entire day's commute or travel. Awarding an average of 4.6 stars across nearly 2,000 reviews, Costco customers appreciated these headphones — especially those with hearing or noise sensitivities, as they can filter out loud environmental sounds.
HP Smart Tank 7302 Wireless All-in-One Ink Tank Printer
Having a capable and versatile printer at hand is a convenience to any home or office space. Hewlett-Packard has been making them for a long time, and its HP Smart Tank All-In-One Ink Printer is another smart home electronic at Costco. Capable of printing black or colored pages, the HP AI Smart Tank produces formatted prints for your important emails and work documents by analyzing the file and removing unwanted content to deliver the desired output.
The Smart Tank features built-in Wi-Fi, which automatically detects and resolves connectivity issues for seamless printing. You can print, scan, and copy conveniently through the HP app, and it offers automatic two-sided printing, which saves a lot of time when printing in bulk. The HP Wolf Essential Security protects the printer against viruses. It has a feeder capacity of 35 sheets for convenient printing of large documents.
Whisker Smart Cat Litter Box
A Costco electronic that will make the perfect gift for your cat, the Whisker Litter-Robot is a smart self-cleaning litter box that can accommodate up to four feline friends. The condition is that they must weigh more than 3 pounds to use the box in automatic mode. It cleans the litter after every use, so the cat gets a fresh bed every time.
The patented sifting process separates the cat's waste from the litter, and you can keep an eye on the current litter and waste levels to empty the drawer when full. The bane of every cat-lover's existence, litter odor, is less of an issue thanks to the automatic clean cycle combined with OdorTrap Packs and a sealed drawer design with carbon filter keeps it from spreading into the surroundings. Also, you can evaluate your cat's weight and waste activity in the Whisker app to keep a check on its health. The Whisker Litter-Robot is a sublime slice of modernity that makes everyone's least favorite chore manageble.
Methodology
All these products have a minimum rating of 4.0 in Costco's five-star rating matrix. Each product had at least 500 reviewers who backed up the product's functionality and durability. We also dug through the comments to analyze recurring problems faced by buyers and did not include any electronic item that had a known issue. Moreover, we searched for the best electronics across categories such as music, home security, pets, and more to bring you a diverse collection of products you can get at Costco. And each listing offers benefits in its own niche and addresses convenience, peace of mind, or comfort for the consumer.