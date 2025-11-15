This Rare Cat Was Caught On A Trail Cam And Scientists Are Thrilled

Endangered Species Day has been around since 2006, focusing on education and conservation regarding species that have had a population decline. It is a lovely coincidence that it was on Endangered Species Day that the conservation organization known as the Orangutan Foundation spotted something rare on one of its forest camera traps. It was not an orangutan, but a Bornean clouded leopard. Three to be exact. A mother and two babies.

The Orangutan Foundation posted the adorable camera footage on Instagram. The video was taken in the Tanjung Puting National Park in western Indonesia. This is extremely exciting news to see a thriving Bornean clouded leopard family in the wild. The species is listed as Vulnerable by the Union for Conservation of Nature. It also has protection under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

The Bornean clouded leopard faces threats in the form of deforestation and habitat loss. With all the additional problems being caused by climate change, it could drive shrinking animal populations even lower. Thanks to the work of organizations like the Orangutan Foundation, species such as the Bornean clouded leopard can live in peace.