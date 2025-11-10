WhatsApp Is Out For Apple Watch - Here's Which Models Support It

Over two years after WhatsApp landed on Wear OS smartwatches, it has finally made its way to the Apple Watch. This means your Apple Watch isn't just limited to WhatsApp notifications, allowing you to see and respond to messages on your wrist, reducing the need to grab your iPhone every time there is a new WhatsApp notification. The Apple Watch app launch comes just weeks after WhatsApp added in-app translation for 19 languages on iPhone. All of these new Apple-specific developments seem to be part of WhatsApp's master plan to get iMessage users to make the switch.

While the WhatsApp app on Apple Watch isn't as feature-rich as the mobile or desktop version, it still has many of the essentials. As we noted in our first look of WhatsApp for Apple Watch, beyond sending and receiving messages, the app supports message reactions, voice messages, photos, stickers, and notifications. You can also get call notifications on your watch, see who's calling, and decline the call if needed. Moreover, you can see your chat history.

Unfortunately, there is currently no way to make or answer calls, and basically any type of message other than text, photo, and voice messages is not supported. That said, WhatsApp notes that this is just a start for the Apple Watch version, and it'll continue to improve the app based on user feedback.