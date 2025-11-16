4 Essential Android Apps For Fitness Tracking
For some, staying fit is simply a means to an end. However, for many, it can be a total lifestyle. Hitting a new personal record or getting in an intense sweat can be extremely rewarding, and being able to track and monitor your progress can make gains even easier. If you're sporting an Android smartphone, know that there are plenty of apps within the Google Play Store that are going to be excellent for fitness tracking.
While there are some essential apps on Android you should be using, the apps below are perfect for anyone with an interest in the gym life or staying active. From being able to log your progress at the gym to keeping tabs on your nutrients while tracking your weight, everything below is going to be perfect for anyone who likes to start their day with a protein shake and a cardio session. Even if you've never touched a dumbbell or a pair of running shoes, many of these apps can help you get started.
All of the apps are free to install, but bear in mind that they may include in-app purchases or a subscription to unlock the full experience. Premium features have been noted when applicable. While there's no promise the technology in these apps will help you lose fifty pounds in three months, each of the apps below can be beneficial when packaged with the right fitness plan. It's also best to consult with a doctor before starting any new workout routine, if possible.
FitNotes - Gym Workout Log
If you're the type that likes to bring a pen and notepad to the gym to keep all the details about your progression and new personal records, then FitNotes is going to help you track everything without any additional clutter. Featuring a workout log, exercise database, the ability to create and edit routines, and even a calendar for tracking performance, FitNotes is great for anyone looking to channel their inner Mike Mentzer.
With the workout log, quickly view and manage everything by swiping through it, or use the calendar to quickly hop to a specific day. You can add your exercises and provide information about specific movements, such as monitoring your sets and reps or recording your travel distance and time. The exercise database contains a variety of categories, each of which includes a list of exercises by default. While this contains simple categories such as legs, back, or chest, there are options for adding new categories and exercises should you need to.
One cool feature within FitNotes is the included rest timer, which can be great for those who like being specific with breaks in between sets. Even better, FitNotes can export your fitness data in a CSV format, allowing you to open your data in a spreadsheet app for additional review. The best part is that the app is free to use and contains no ads.
Hevy - Gym Log Workout Tracker
If you're new or inexperienced with the gym or fitness, starting can be intimidating. Maybe you feel like you've been running wrong your entire life, or you're not entirely sure what some of the exercise machines in a gym are even for. While Hevy comes with a variety of tools and metrics for one to plan a lift or routine, there are some standout features that can be great for beginners.
Along with the ability to log metrics, mark sets, and create custom exercises, the Hevy app features hundreds of free videos that can help users hone their movements. For beginners, this can help familiarize themselves with certain exercises, whereas those with more experience can really focus on their best form. What's also really cool about Hevy is that you can share your workouts with friends while following their progress, which can be great for motivation.
The app lets you calculate your one-rep max, build an infinite amount of routines, or analyze your workouts with muscle group graphs. Hevy also includes Wear OS support — meaning anyone with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic or any other supported smartwatch can monitor their progress. With Wear OS integration, you can track your sessions, track your heart rate, or even set timers, all of which can be beneficial with any physical activity. While the app is free and doesn't include ads, be aware that there are in-app purchases. Despite this, Hevy can still be a good choice for beginners and professionals.
Calorie Counter by Cronometer
As much as some of us may despise this fact, nutrition is a big part of staying fit. A balanced diet is essential for top performance in the gym, and staying away from sugary foods and drinks may be good for fighting depression. Proper nutrition is key, which is why Cronometer is a good solution for anyone who needs a quality nutrition tracker in their life.
One of the core elements of Cronometer is its detailed calorie tracker, which provides a daily report of your macros, including energy, protein, net carbs, and fat, as well as your essential micronutrients like fiber, iron, vitamin C, and more. To make tracking easier, Cronometer can get the details thanks to its photo logging feature, which means you just need to snap a photo of your food and the app enters the details for you. You can make adjustments, of course, but Cronometer has over a million foods ready to analyze.
Cronometer is also good for tracking your sleep and water intake habits. Moreover, calorie logs, macro targets, and nutrition goals allow you to keep an eye on everything that goes in your body. There are also food recommendations so you're not trapped eating chicken and white rice constantly, and recipe sharing with friends lets you eat right and still have flavor with your meals. There's even more to this app, but be aware that there are subscription options and the free version is supported by ads.
Libra Weight Manager
Tracking one's weight is another essential component to training and fitness that many have strong feelings about. While stepping on the scale can be a daunting experience for some, keeping track of your weight is an important part of any fitness journey. Whether you're attempting to bulk up or slim down, the right metrics are key for progress. That's why Libra Weight Manager is good for anyone who wants their eyes on the prize.
Enter your information daily to quickly get analysis about your body metrics, including body composition and body mass index (BMI), and then set goals as you plan your estimated results. You can view your metrics and history with dynamic charts, and you can keep all of your data within the Libra Cloud for safe storage. There's also the option for pairing your Withings scale –- such as the Withings Body Cardio Smart Scale –- to quickly add metrics to the app.
While the app is free to download, be aware that it's supported by ads and also contains in-app purchases. One feature that's blocked behind a paywall is the option to view your friend's charts, so keep that in mind. Nonetheless, anyone who has an interest in tracking their weight as they progress through their fitness journey is sure to get a lot of mileage out of this app, making it a good download for anyone looking to explore and track their own body metrics.