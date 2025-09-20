5 Essential Android Apps You Should Be Using In 2025

Grocery shopping is an unavoidable task that can quickly get stressful if you don't have a system for it. That's why you need to use the Bring app to make things easier and even somewhat fun. Its strong suit is real-time collaboration, meaning you can share shopping lists with family, roommates, or anyone you live with, and everyone sees updates and notifications instantly. That means no more lost paper lists, forgotten items, or accidental double purchases.

Your lists are automatically organized by categories (aisles, types of goods, etc.), and you can customize these categories or reorder them so the app better matches the layout of your local stores. That saves time wandering around or retracing your steps. Moreover, features like smart search and voice input streamline adding items, and you can also specify quantities, descriptions, and photos to help avoid confusion ("which brand?", "how much?", etc.).

Bring also injects a bit of inspiration with the ability to quickly import ingredient lists from online recipes or get seasonal or sustainable food recommendations. Plus, it helps you take advantage of special offers at stores near you and allows you to add your loyalty cards to it for easy access. With so many tricks up its sleeve, it's no wonder that Bring has over 10 million downloads on the Play Store with an overall rating of 4.5/5. It's also been included in tech YouTuber Sam Beckman's roundup of his favorite Android apps of all time.