Why There's Simply No Need For USB Flash Drives Anymore

USB flash drives were once the easiest way to transfer files between computers and other devices. Almost everyone had a flash drive, whether for storing data, moving files, or as a simple backup solution. But over the past few years, they have lost much of their relevance, with better alternatives becoming mainstream. People now heavily rely on cloud backups to store and sync files. This ensures instant access across devices. Even for local backups, portable SSDs have become the way to go.

However, flash drives didn't lose relevance overnight. They had issues that were never really addressed, primarily with storage, speed, and compatibility. Commonly used flash drives still fall in the 64 to 128GB range, which fills up quickly for most. For flash drives that can store additional data, say 1 to 2TB, transfer speed is a major constraint. Additionally, over the past decade, many PC manufacturers have minimized reliance on traditional USB-A ports and moved to USB-C ports, creating compatibility issues with USB-A flash drives. So, even if you have a USB flash drive, it wouldn't be as useful as it was a couple of years ago.