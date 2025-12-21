5 Cool New Gadgets That Use Your PC's Extra USB Ports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The USB ports in your PC can be used for a lot more than portable drives or peripherals like keyboards and mice. USB stands for Universal Serial Bus, after all. If you have a vacant port or two, you can plug in a host of different items, including some new and exciting gadgets. It often matters what type of USB ports you plug into, so pay attention to the generation — USB 2.0 is slower than USB 3.1, for instance, delivering less power and slower data transfer speeds.

Back to the gadgets in question. Say the weather is warm and you want a fresh breeze: You can plug a fan into a free USB ports on your PC. There are tabletop fans that go on your desk, or more portable options that plug into a laptop USB port (like this ONXE clock fan). Now that you've cooled off, let's explore some interesting new gadgets that can utilize those extra USB ports.