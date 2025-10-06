What Does 'USB' Actually Mean? Here's What It Stands For

Chances are high that most of us deal with USB cables at least once a day. Whether that's because you're plugging in your phone to charge, or connecting a device to your PC, USBs are a common part of life in our connected and tech-driven world. But have you ever stopped to wonder where USBs came from or even what USB means?

USB is short for Universal Serial Bus. It is an industry standard that was developed by the non-profit USB Implementers Forum, or USB-IF, which is made up of companies that include Microsoft and IBM. The goal was to create a standardized connection type that could provide power and data transfer functionality for components like keyboards, mice, and other devices that connect to personal computers.

Over the years, the types of available USB connectors have evolved, but the connection standard has remained, with ever-increasing adoption helping simplify how you connect and power your devices.