4 Best Uses For Your iPhone's USB-C Port That Aren't Charging
Apple took its sweet time saying goodbye to Lightning, but with the iPhone 15 — and now the iPhone 16 and 17 lineups — USB-C is finally standard across the board. For most people, the switch has been a simple one: plug in a cable and charge as usual. But if that's all you're doing, you're missing out on what makes USB-C such a leap forward for Apple.
On the most recent iPhone Pro models, the USB-C port supports USB-3 transfer speeds when paired with the right cable, making file offloading dramatically faster than before. That's a big deal for videographers who shoot 4K ProRes video or for content creators who regularly move large photo libraries. But even if you're using a standard iPhone 15 or 16, the port's versatility means you can connect external storage devices, power accessories, or even output to displays.
The best part is that you no longer need a bag full of Apple-only gear. USB-C accessories for iPhones range from chargers to docks and hubs and even portable thermal cameras, and they'll all likely work with your MacBook, iPad, or even Android phone. So while charging may be the default use case, treating USB-C as just a Lightning replacement is selling it short.
Connect a keyboard to type notes
While iPads and Macs remain the go-to Apple devices for long-form typing, the iPhone has quietly grown into a capable productivity tool, especially the larger Pro and Pro Max models with nearly 7-inch displays. However, typing out long emails or documents on a touchscreen is still far from ideal. That's where pairing your iPhone with a physical keyboard can make all the difference.
iOS now makes this simple thanks to its native USB-C support. Plug in a wired keyboard, and you're instantly ready to type with no additional setup. But if you want something that feels premium without sacrificing portability, the NuPhy Air75 is a great match. This mechanical keyboard can connect to your iPhone over Bluetooth or via USB-C, giving you the flexibility to use it on your desk or on the go. With low-profile switches and a compact layout, it provides a good balance between being travel-friendly and full-function typing. It usually retails for about $135 on Amazon.
Up your storage
Even though the latest iPhone 17s now come with a minimum of 256GB of storage space, it's still surprisingly easy to run into a storage alert. While you can clear your iPhone's storage with iCloud, not everyone is comfortable putting their data into the cloud. That's where external storage like compact flash drives and full-sized portable SSDs come in. The latest iPhones make connecting such devices much easier, thanks to their USB-C port.
The process is simple. Just plug in a compatible drive, open the built-in Files iPhone app, and you're ready to start dragging and dropping. Whether it's your 4K video clips, massive photo libraries, or large project documents, you can quickly move everything over to free up some valuable internal storage without having to rely on iCloud. The Samsung T7 Portable SSD is a great overall choice, and it can be your daily driver for your documents and photos collections. It comes in five storage capacity options (1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 500GB, 2.1TB) and three color options (black, red, and blue). You can currently pick it up on Amazon for $99.
Plug in a controller
Apple's latest Pro-tier iPhones, with their A18 and A19 chips, are closing the gap between smartphones and dedicated gaming hardware. These processors are powerful enough to handle some of the visually demanding AAA titles like Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding. It's a major leap forward for mobile gaming, bringing the console-level experience to a device that lives in your pocket. However, there's the issue of controls. Many of these blockbuster titles are awkward or outright unplayable with touch input, making a controller almost mandatory.
Sony's DualSense controller is one of the best pairings to an iPhone. Thanks to its Bluetooth pairing, which works great for a casual gaming session, and its USB-C port, which competitive players will want to take advantage of. Plugging the controller directly into your iPhone reduces latency and ensures smoother performance, which can make a huge difference in high-speed action or precision-heavy titles. This setup transforms the iPhone into something closer to a portable console, letting you experience games the way they were meant to be played.
For now, Apple's hardware has proven it can push console-quality graphics, but the real experience comes when you add a proper controller to your iPhone. With the right setup — phone, cable, and DualSense — you're carrying a mini PlayStation in your pocket.
Charge a separate device
Samsung and other Android makers have offered reverse wireless charging for years, but the feature has always felt a little clunky. It requires flipping your phone over, carefully aligning contacts, and accepting that neither device is usable while charging. Apple took a different route starting with the iPhone 15 lineup, introducing a wired alternative through the USB-C port that's surprisingly practical.
Instead of balancing gadgets on the back of your phone, you can just connect them with a USB-C cable. The iPhone delivers up to 4.5-watts of power, enough to juice up smaller accessories such as AirPods or an Apple Watch while you're away from an outlet. It even works with other phones, meaning you can lend a quick boost to a friend's Android device in a pinch. The process is simple — plug a USB-C cable into your iPhone, connect the other end to the device you want to charge, and power begins flowing automatically.
It's not going to replace a wall charger or a power bank — 4.5-watts is a trickle compared to the latest fast charging standards that can even go up to 300 watts, but for topping off accessories or bailing out a friend, it's a thoughtful addition. More importantly, it is much less jarring than reverse wireless charging, making Apple's wired take the more elegant solution.