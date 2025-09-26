4 Best Uses For Your iPhone's USB-C Port That Aren't Charging

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple took its sweet time saying goodbye to Lightning, but with the iPhone 15 — and now the iPhone 16 and 17 lineups — USB-C is finally standard across the board. For most people, the switch has been a simple one: plug in a cable and charge as usual. But if that's all you're doing, you're missing out on what makes USB-C such a leap forward for Apple.

On the most recent iPhone Pro models, the USB-C port supports USB-3 transfer speeds when paired with the right cable, making file offloading dramatically faster than before. That's a big deal for videographers who shoot 4K ProRes video or for content creators who regularly move large photo libraries. But even if you're using a standard iPhone 15 or 16, the port's versatility means you can connect external storage devices, power accessories, or even output to displays.

The best part is that you no longer need a bag full of Apple-only gear. USB-C accessories for iPhones range from chargers to docks and hubs and even portable thermal cameras, and they'll all likely work with your MacBook, iPad, or even Android phone. So while charging may be the default use case, treating USB-C as just a Lightning replacement is selling it short.