How Do You Tell What Type Of USB Ports You Have?

The shape and color of your USB port are clear clues of what type of port it is. Based on adoption, there are six main shapes to look out for.

The easiest to pinpoint is the rectangular USB-A. It's a common port in a slew of devices, including computers, TVs, flash drives, and even power strips. It's important to note, though, that not all USB-A are created equal. These USB ports can come in different colors: white for USB 1.0 and USB 1.1, black for USB 2.0, blue for USB 3.0 or 3.1, and other colors that indicate special functions like "Always On."

Another type of USB port you'll usually see in your devices is USB-C. It's small and oval-shaped, but it shouldn't be confused with the older Apple models' Lightning port. While the USB-C port includes a central piece, the Lighting port doesn't. It's typical to find USB-C ports in modern phones, laptops, and other rechargeable electronics like fans and portable speakers. Besides the common USB-A and USB-C, you also have USB-B. It has a boxy shape with angled corners and is the usual port for printers and scanners.

Lastly, there's the mini-USB, micro-USB, and micro-USB 3.0 Super Speed. Both the mini-USB and micro-USB look like a small trapezoid, but the micro-USB is slim like the USB-C, while the mini-USB is a bit thicker. The micro-USB 3.0, on the other hand, is a fusion between a small trapezoid and a rectangle next to each other. These three USB ports used to be prominent in older devices — the mini in cameras and MP3 player, the micro in Android phones/tablets, and the micro-USB 3.0 in external drives. Since the introduction of USB-C, many brands dropped these USB types to switch over to the new connector.