What Every Different USB Port Color Actually Means

USB, short for Universal Serial Bus, ports are designed to connect two distinct, yet compatible, electronic devices. For example, you can plug a mouse cable into a computer's USB port. Most modern electronics have at least one USB port, from TVs and consoles to computers, and if you look closely, you will find different colors inside the port. While you might think it is merely for aesthetics, there is more to it than that. Each port color signifies a specific functionality, and plugging your gadget into the right USB port can make a noticeable difference in speed and performance.

White, black, red, and yellow are among the colors you will notice inside a USB port. There's no industry standard set by the USB Implementers Forum (USB IF) that defines what each color stands for. But most manufacturers use these colors as a de facto convention to signify their functionality. For example, connecting to a red port indicates that your device will likely continue to charge even if your PC is turned off. Such ports are commonly used by manufacturers like MSI and Gigabyte. As this coloring is not mandatory and only a recommendation, you may notice some companies use black USB 3.0 ports instead of conventional blue inserts, like those on the HP Omen 25L. So, let's have a closer look at each USB port color and explore its function.