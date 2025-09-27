What Does It Mean When A USB Port Is White?

The USB or Universal Serial Bus is a common interface used for everything from data transfers to power delivery. It has come a long way from its humble origins in 1996 and is currently used in a wide range of gadgets, including computers, mobile devices, peripherals, and some lifestyle products. While the newer and more versatile USB Type-C connector has become more common in recent years, older connectors and ports using the Type-A design remain prevalent. Type-A connectors and ports have a metal casing similar to USB-C; however, they also include a plastic insert.

This plastic insert isn't merely a design quirk — it fulfills three essential functions: it provides support to the metal contacts, helps identify the correct orientation of the connector, and sports a color to indicate its specific capabilities. As a result, you may have seen USB cables with inserts in various colors, such as black, blue, red, white, and yellow. There's also a white version that can still be seen floating around, albeit rarely. If you see it on an airplane or inside an old charging brick, here's what it means.