What Does It Mean When A USB Port Is Blue?

The USB, or Universal Serial Bus, is a common type of connector or port that has been an integral part of our lives for many years. Most computing devices or peripherals we use, like our keyboards and mice, rely on USB for their data or power needs. While the newer USB Type-C port is increasingly becoming more common, the legacy USB ports, such as USB Type-A and USB Type-B, remain prevalent and are unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

One of the unique features of the original USB-A ports that you won't find in the modern USB-C port is the colored plastic insert. It's main purpose is to provide support to the metal contacts and enforce correct orientation. However, it also serves another important role, particularly in USB Type-A and Type-B ports; its color helps determine the speed class, power capabilities, or other special functions of the USB port. The most common colors found on a USB port's plastic insert are black and blue, but some USB ports also use teal, white, purple, red, and yellow to denote their capabilities.