What Does It Mean When A USB Port Is Teal?

If you have ever taken a close look at the side of your laptop or the back of your desktop, you've probably noticed that not every USB port looks the same. Some are black, others are blue, red, yellow, or even teal. Those colors aren't there for decoration, but rather they inform users of different USB standards or extra features.

For instance, blue typically points to a USB 3.0 port with 5Gbps transfer speeds, while red or yellow ports are often reserved for high-power connections that can charge your phone even when the computer is shut down. The teal USB port is most commonly associated with USB 3.1 Gen 2, also marketed often as SuperSpeed+, which supports data transfer rates of up to 10 Gbps.

The important thing to keep in mind, though, is that USB color coding isn't officially standardized. The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) — the group that manages the technology's specifications — doesn't require manufacturers to follow specific colors. That means there's always some wiggle room, and a port on one laptop may not match up exactly with what another brand is doing. Even so, many manufacturers use similar color choices to help users distinguish between their options.