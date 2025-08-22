There's A New Way To Access Google Password Manager On Android
For years, Google Password Manager has been one of the easiest methods for storing all of your passwords in one place on your Android devices. It also just happens to sync to your Google account, making it easy to take your passwords just about anywhere. Up until now, though, you've had to access the Google Password Manager by going through a list of settings that could vary depending on which phone you're using. But now, Google has released an official app that will take you right where you need to go.
The app, which has garnered under 100 reviews at the time of writing, is completely free — as you'd expect, since Google already offers Password Manager as a free feature of your Google account. The Google Play listing says that the app is "a shortcut to Google Password Manager on your phone, making it quicker and easier for you to find and manage your password, passkeys and more."
Despite the fact it doesn't bring anything new to the table, the release of this new shortcut app puts Google's Password Manager more on par with Apple's own Passwords app, which received an official app alongside the release of iOS 18.
A small but helpful change
Despite how much of a quality-of-life enhancement this is, the release of Google's Password Manager app has essentially flown under the radar. There was no big announcement, and Google didn't really highlight it during the official reveal of its Pixel 10 lineup in August. You could previously add a shortcut for Google Password Manager to your device's home screen, but it would also add an annoying, tiny version of the icon to indicate that it wasn't an actual app icon. That's no longer a concern with the official app.
Much like other Google experiences that are already built into your phone — like Google Gemini – the Google Password Manager app is just an easier way to get to the services that you rely on daily. I still personally prefer to use Proton Pass, which lets you do the same things that Google Password Manager does — as well as some things it doesn't. But Google's password management solution is a solid option for those who want something built into their device. There's also the fact that Google Password Manager is just one of many Android security functions that have been built into the operating system.