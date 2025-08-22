There's A New Way To Access Google Password Manager On Android

For years, Google Password Manager has been one of the easiest methods for storing all of your passwords in one place on your Android devices. It also just happens to sync to your Google account, making it easy to take your passwords just about anywhere. Up until now, though, you've had to access the Google Password Manager by going through a list of settings that could vary depending on which phone you're using. But now, Google has released an official app that will take you right where you need to go.

The app, which has garnered under 100 reviews at the time of writing, is completely free — as you'd expect, since Google already offers Password Manager as a free feature of your Google account. The Google Play listing says that the app is "a shortcut to Google Password Manager on your phone, making it quicker and easier for you to find and manage your password, passkeys and more."

Despite the fact it doesn't bring anything new to the table, the release of this new shortcut app puts Google's Password Manager more on par with Apple's own Passwords app, which received an official app alongside the release of iOS 18.