ChatGPT Users Can Install This Free Tool To Speed Up Slow Conversations

Regular ChatGPT users often complain about a common issue: How a tab suddenly becomes sluggish after a long session of responses from the chatbot. It often frustrates users and forces them to start a new chat, which means feeding all the instructions, data, and information all over again. However, a new chat breaks the workflow, and the responses lack the details from the previous one.

The problem isn't with ChatGPT, often it's your browser. The ChatGPT interface keeps all the messages from the chats in your browser, and with more conversations piling up, your browser is forced to manage a massive chat history. For rendering and managing thousands of messages, the browser consumes a huge amount of RAM and CPU power, which can cause lag and slowdown.

A quick and temporary fix for this is to clear your browsing history to free up some memory or use the dedicated ChatGPT app. However, a free extension on Google Chrome Web Store called ChatGPT LightSession claims to handle this issue better.