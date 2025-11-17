The US Wants To Ban TP-Link Wi-Fi Routers From Your Home - Here's Why

There's a federal ban in the works for TP-Link routers with support from not just one but several federal departments and agencies. If successful, we could see networking devices from the company banned and blocked from sale in the United States. The reason? After a months-long risk assessment, investigators believe TP-Link products are a national security risk due to the vendor's ties to China, especially since routers handle sensitive internet data and connections. The ban, initially proposed by the United States Department of Commerce, has received additional support from agencies such as the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice, and Defense.

While TP-Link Systems is a U.S. company based in Irvine, California, the manufacturer originally spun off from a China-based company called TP-Link Technologies. As such, many government officials are concerned that TP-Link Systems has ties to mainland China and that some former assets belong to the original Chinese operation. A spokeswoman for TP-Link Systems, Ricca Silverio, stated the company "vigorously disputes any allegation that its products present national security risks to the United States." TP-Link devices are popular, but total market share is debatable. During a testimony held before the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, former Director of Cybersecurity at the NSA, Rob Joyce, estimated that TP-Link holds at least 60% of the U.S. Wi-Fi retail market. However, the TP-Link Systems website claims that the number is a lower 36.6%. The real takeaway is that TP-Link is one of the most prolific Wi-Fi router brands in the U.S., but that may change due to this ban. No Wi-Fi routers for sale, and no mesh systems. That's unfortunate, as TP-Link sells one of the best spot Wi-Fi mesh systems on the market. That could put these devices out of reach for most, but if you tend to agree they're security risks, maybe that's not so bad.