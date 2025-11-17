The US Wants To Ban TP-Link Wi-Fi Routers From Your Home - Here's Why
There's a federal ban in the works for TP-Link routers with support from not just one but several federal departments and agencies. If successful, we could see networking devices from the company banned and blocked from sale in the United States. The reason? After a months-long risk assessment, investigators believe TP-Link products are a national security risk due to the vendor's ties to China, especially since routers handle sensitive internet data and connections. The ban, initially proposed by the United States Department of Commerce, has received additional support from agencies such as the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice, and Defense.
While TP-Link Systems is a U.S. company based in Irvine, California, the manufacturer originally spun off from a China-based company called TP-Link Technologies. As such, many government officials are concerned that TP-Link Systems has ties to mainland China and that some former assets belong to the original Chinese operation. A spokeswoman for TP-Link Systems, Ricca Silverio, stated the company "vigorously disputes any allegation that its products present national security risks to the United States." TP-Link devices are popular, but total market share is debatable. During a testimony held before the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, former Director of Cybersecurity at the NSA, Rob Joyce, estimated that TP-Link holds at least 60% of the U.S. Wi-Fi retail market. However, the TP-Link Systems website claims that the number is a lower 36.6%. The real takeaway is that TP-Link is one of the most prolific Wi-Fi router brands in the U.S., but that may change due to this ban. No Wi-Fi routers for sale, and no mesh systems. That's unfortunate, as TP-Link sells one of the best spot Wi-Fi mesh systems on the market. That could put these devices out of reach for most, but if you tend to agree they're security risks, maybe that's not so bad.
What will happen if TP-Link routers are banned
The first thing to note is that if the United States bans TP-Link Systems networking devices, any that you already own in your home will remain active. Although, it is still important to consider the data security and privacy risk. The ban is on the sale of future devices, which means TP-Link Systems gadgets will be removed from retailers throughout the country. The potential impact, however, is worth discussing. Fewer devices available could lead to shortages and even higher prices from competing brands. Of course, these are just possibilities, not guaranteed outcomes.
After the ban, you may or may not wish to continue using your TP-Link equipment. TP-Link currently offers a wide variety of devices, including Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, and smart home products, like some of the best smart plugs on the market. Additionally, TP-Link produces Wi-Fi extenders that help boost signal strength and eliminate dead zones in your home. While the ban appears to target networking devices, it's unclear if the sale of other TP-Link Systems products would be prohibited if this measure goes through. But if the router concerns are true, it may be smart to move away from the other products from the brand, as well.
Currently, the company says it operates out of 170 countries, with 1.7 billion global users and a host of products and services, including name brands like Tapo, Kasa Smart, VIGI, Aginet, and Omada by TP-Link. Do note, there are also many solid alternatives, especially if you want to ditch any that you own. Some of the best blazing-fast Wi-Fi routers are also available from brands like Netgear, Amazon, Asus, and D-Link, among others.