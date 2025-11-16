4 Things You Should Never Plug Into GFCI Outlets At Home

If you live in a home or apartment in the United States, you probably know about unplugging certain appliances to save on your electric bill. But have you ever wondered about those funny outlets with the black and red buttons on them? Known as a Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI), these outlets were introduced in the early 1970s. They are required in new construction to protect homeowners and have led to an 81% reduction in home electrocutions since being introduced. These outlets are designed to prevent electrocution by shutting off when a ground fault is detected.

You'll see GFCI outlets in wet locations as the National Electrical Code (NEC) originally required having them within six feet of a water source. New NEC rules implemented in 2023 state that all kitchen outlets now must be GFCI, which caused some confusion, even with professionals. While these outlets serve an essential purpose in homes, they aren't always the best type to use when you need to power certain devices such as refrigerators and microwaves.