HomePod Mini Disappears From Stores Hinting At An Upcoming Refresh

Apple might be done with new Macs in 2025, but there's still a possibility that the company is readying a refresh for another product — the HomePod mini. As spotted by MacRumors, Apple product retailer B&H is listing all HomePod mini models as discontinued. Other stores like Target, Walmart, Staples, and Verizon also show some options as unavailable.

While Apple's own store still has all five colors available in stock, rumors about a second generation of the HomePod mini aren't new. Previous reports suggest that Apple still has a few products to release in 2025, which include a new iteration of the HomePod mini, a fourth generation of the Apple TV 4K, and the second generation of the item tracker AirTag.

First introduced in 2020, the HomePod mini received new color options by the end of 2021 and then in July 2024. Five years later, this $99 product is starting to show its age with no upgraded AI capabilities and mediocre audio quality for a speaker in that price range.