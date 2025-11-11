HomePod Mini Disappears From Stores Hinting At An Upcoming Refresh
Apple might be done with new Macs in 2025, but there's still a possibility that the company is readying a refresh for another product — the HomePod mini. As spotted by MacRumors, Apple product retailer B&H is listing all HomePod mini models as discontinued. Other stores like Target, Walmart, Staples, and Verizon also show some options as unavailable.
While Apple's own store still has all five colors available in stock, rumors about a second generation of the HomePod mini aren't new. Previous reports suggest that Apple still has a few products to release in 2025, which include a new iteration of the HomePod mini, a fourth generation of the Apple TV 4K, and the second generation of the item tracker AirTag.
First introduced in 2020, the HomePod mini received new color options by the end of 2021 and then in July 2024. Five years later, this $99 product is starting to show its age with no upgraded AI capabilities and mediocre audio quality for a speaker in that price range.
Apple's HomePod mini 2 release could be imminent
Early this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested in his Power On newsletter that Apple retail stores were planning an overnight refresh on the evening of November 11. This refresh could be related to the holiday season, or to imminent Apple TV and HomePod mini releases. Even though Gurman continues to be cautious in confirming if Apple will release new home products for sure this November, he notes that they "shouldn't be far off." Previous rumors suggest that Apple was holding these announcements due to the delay of the all-new Siri.
Reports also suggested a HomePad like device, an integration of Apple Intelligence into a new Apple TV, and Apple betting on new AI capabilities to promote its home initiatives. While the most enticing AI capabilities might be delayed until early next year, Apple could still release new HomePod minis and Apple TVs at any moment.