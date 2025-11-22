You Can Store Your Car Keys On Your iPhone - Here's How
Imagine never needing your key fob again because your iPhone has become the key to your car. With the right vehicle and most recent version of iOS, you can walk up to your car, tap your door handle, and drive off with zero physical key in hand. That's exactly what Apple's digital car key feature enables for supported vehicles, and if you're already in the Apple ecosystem, it's worth knowing how to set it up.
To create a digital car key, you'll need your automaker's companion app, such as MyBMW, The Mercedes-Benz App, MyHyundai Bluelink, Kia Connect, or Genesis Connected Services. Once installed, open the app and look for an option labeled "Digital Key" or "Digital Vehicle Key." Before the setup begins, make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS, as this will provide you with access to the most up-to-date vehicle compatibility list. You'll also likely need your physical key fob during setup. Tap the fob to your iPhone when prompted to link it to your device; this verifies ownership and pairs your car with your Apple Wallet. Then, when directed, place your iPhone on the NFC reader inside the car (typically located near the center console). This step will finalize the connection between your phone and vehicle.
Once setup is complete, your car will recognize your iPhone as a digital key. Depending on your vehicle model and Apple Wallet settings, the doors may unlock automatically as you approach with your iPhone in your pocket or bag if you have Express Mode enabled on your iOS device. If you have Passive Entry enabled, you may be required to pull the car handle while carrying your iPhone to unlock the vehicle.
Unlocking and driving with Apple Wallet
With everything linked together now, you should be able to walk up to your car and hold your iPhone near the door handle. On compatible vehicles, the NFC reader will activate, and the Wallet app pops up, showing your car key. You can simply tap to unlock. Once you get in your car, place your iPhone on the key reader inside. That's the equivalent of inserting a key into your transmission; now you can press the start button or shift into drive.
When locking the car, either use the phone to relock the handle or rely on the vehicle's lock button. No key fob is needed. If you're already deep in Apple's ecosystem, eliminating yet another physical key is a nice way to keep things simple. It provides for less bulk in your pocket and fewer spare keys floating around. As the list of supported vehicles grows, you may find this becoming the new norm rather than a niche feature.
However, it should be noted that because the ecosystem is still young, compatibility is limited. If your vehicle isn't on the supported list, you'll still need the traditional key fob. Because this relies on secure pairing and cryptographic work, you'll need to trust your car's manufacturer's app and ensure you're running the latest iOS update. If you're curious whether your vehicle is on the support list, you can check it out here, courtesy of Apple.