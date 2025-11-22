You Can Store Your Car Keys On Your iPhone - Here's How

Imagine never needing your key fob again because your iPhone has become the key to your car. With the right vehicle and most recent version of iOS, you can walk up to your car, tap your door handle, and drive off with zero physical key in hand. That's exactly what Apple's digital car key feature enables for supported vehicles, and if you're already in the Apple ecosystem, it's worth knowing how to set it up.

To create a digital car key, you'll need your automaker's companion app, such as MyBMW, The Mercedes-Benz App, MyHyundai Bluelink, Kia Connect, or Genesis Connected Services. Once installed, open the app and look for an option labeled "Digital Key" or "Digital Vehicle Key." Before the setup begins, make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS, as this will provide you with access to the most up-to-date vehicle compatibility list. You'll also likely need your physical key fob during setup. Tap the fob to your iPhone when prompted to link it to your device; this verifies ownership and pairs your car with your Apple Wallet. Then, when directed, place your iPhone on the NFC reader inside the car (typically located near the center console). This step will finalize the connection between your phone and vehicle.

Once setup is complete, your car will recognize your iPhone as a digital key. Depending on your vehicle model and Apple Wallet settings, the doors may unlock automatically as you approach with your iPhone in your pocket or bag if you have Express Mode enabled on your iOS device. If you have Passive Entry enabled, you may be required to pull the car handle while carrying your iPhone to unlock the vehicle.