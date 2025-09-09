You Can Still Start Your Car With A Dead Smart Key: Here's How

While cars with features like large screens to use Apple CarPlay effectively and dashboards fitted with cool accessories have certainly made our lives easier, technology can prove to be a bane in certain situations. For instance, a mechanical key could be used to unlock and start a car without any batteries. But if your smart key dies on you, you may be stuck — until you figure out how to make it work even without a cell.

Smart keys rely on radio communication exchanged between your key fob and your car's computer system. Similar to Bluetooth, this means you'll need to be within a detectable range for your car to register your smart key commands. Some vehicles can even be unlocked just by touching the door handle with the key in proximity. While these features are convenient, what exactly does one do when the battery in a smart key fob decides to take an unexpected vacation? Thankfully, there are a few failsafes you can rely on should this situation occur.