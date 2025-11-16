Google Revealed A Futuristic Quantum Algorithm Faster Than Supercomputers

Google claims to have developed a quantum computer algorithm that is 13,000 times faster than the most powerful supercomputers. This would bring the technology another step closer to real-world applications in medicine and material science within the next half-decade. Known as Quantum Echoes, the out-of-time-order correlator (OTOC) is a first-of-its-kind algorithm that can be used to better understand the structural composition of natural systems, like black holes or molecules. Powered by Google's Willow quantum chip, the company claims that it is the first time that quantum technologies have run a verifiable algorithm, meaning that the algorithm can achieve the same results on any quantum hardware. This is a major step in producing the repeatable, scalable results necessary for real-world applications, like building a quantum-powered engine.

Google showcased these accomplishments in two October 2025 studies, which highlighted the advanced capabilities of Quantum Echoes. The first, published in Nature, shows how its verifiable results could lead to applications in fields like nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. In a second piece, available on arXiv, Google researchers used these quantum computing techniques to unlock chemical structures using what the company calls a "molecular ruler" to measure the distances between atoms. Together, the studies reflect Google's advancements towards viable quantum algorithms and chip hardware.

Founded in 2012, Google Quantum AI is at the forefront of the search for sustained, scalable quantum computing capabilities. In December 2024, the company released its Willow quantum chip, with enough computational power to complete a benchmark test in under five minutes that the world's strongest supercomputer would typically take 10 septillion years. And although such quantum feats often lead to hyperbolic proclamations like reversing time, Google hopes its new algorithm will propel it to finding real-world applications for one of the world's most innovative emerging technologies.