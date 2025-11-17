The US Military Just Launched An Unarmed Nuclear Missile - Here's Why

The United States just launched a nuclear missile, but it was unarmed and it was a test flight. Dubbed Glory Trip 254, the test flight commenced with the launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile or ICBM from California's Vandenberg Space Force. The missile traveled about 4,200 miles west and impacted within a designated missile testing range, the U.S. Army's Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site in the Marshall Islands. "Unarmed" in this case means there was no nuclear warhead attached, and instead the missile was being fired to test the country's readiness — to make sure they can fire as needed.

According to a press release from the Vandenberg Space Force, Lt. Col. Karrie Wray, commander of the 576th Flight Test Squadron, explained that it's also about more than simple readiness. "It's a comprehensive assessment to verify and validate the ICBM system's ability to perform its critical mission," he said. The data that will be collected during and from the test is "invaluable in ensuring the continued reliability and accuracy of the ICBM weapon system."

What's interesting is that the U.S. military has plans to phase out this particular missile format, the Minuteman III ICBM, by 2030. But it's still important to ensure the systems are in working order. Gen. S.L. Davis, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, explained, "As we modernize the Sentinel weapon system, we must continue to maintain the readiness of the existing Minuteman III fleet." The Sentinel weapon system he's referring to is the new LGM-35 Sentinel, currently in development by Northrop Grumman. It will replace the Minuteman ICBMs when the timing is right.