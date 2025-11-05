The US Navy Is Working On A New Nuclear Supercarrier: Here's What We Know So Far

The history-making USS Nimitz is scheduled to be retired in May 2026. Officially launched in 1972, it was innovative at the time as an aircraft carrier that utilized nuclear power. The next carrier that will join the fleet to replace the USS Nimitz has some big shoes to fill. One ship was already expected to be its successor, the USS John F. Kennedy. However, continual problems have caused its completion date to be pushed back.

The USS John F. Kennedy was supposed to become part of the US Navy's fleet in 2025, but now it is not expected until March 2027. Even that date is a hopeful one. The main issues the John F. Kennedy has been facing include upgrades to be on the cutting-edge of naval warfare and technical hardware challenges with its arresting gear and weapons elevators.

Since the USS John F. Kennedy will not be ready by the time the USS Nimitz retires, the Navy's fleet will be down one ship. Given that the USS Nimitz continues to be active and important around the world as it closes in on retirement, that is a hole the John F. Kennedy will need to fill quickly. Once the nuclear supercarrier is done, however, it is sure to be an impressive addition to the fleet.