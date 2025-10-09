Next-Gen Nuclear Reactors Are Coming To The US According To Government Officials

United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright recently spoke to Bloomberg Tech about an ambitious project. The United States wants to have next-generation nuclear reactors before July 4th, 2026. It is an interesting date to set, as it coincides with the U.S.'s Independence Day. This push for innovation would indeed mark a sort of independence from reliance on Russia for nuclear power, and would have a ripple effect on the affordability of electric power for the average American while moving investments to domestic companies.

Nuclear reactors are the key components of nuclear power plants, which provide usable electricity. There are 94 commercial reactors in the United States alone, and over 400 collectively around the world. Utilizing uranium for fuel, the nuclear reactors currently in the U.S. are classified as light-water reactors. This means they use water as a coolant and for neutron moderation. There are two main subtypes of light-water reactors: pressurized water reactors and boiling water reactors.

The next generation of nuclear reactors aims to break away from the traditional mold, becoming more efficient, safer, and sustainable. Research is being conducted to explore gas and molten salt as potential fuel and coolant options. There was even a student who built a fusion reactor at home in only four weeks. With banks pledging financial support and international interest on the rise, the future of nuclear reactors may look different very soon.