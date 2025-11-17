Microsoft's New 25H2 Windows 11 Update Finally Fixed A Decades Old Bug

Windows 11 is not without its bugs, quirks, and weirdness, and every once in a while, Microsoft fixes some of these issues to give users a much-needed respite. In June of this year, the company killed the infamous Blue Screen of Death, and in August, Microsoft fixed an annoying Bluetooth issue. Recently, the company released another update for Windows 11 that repairs the frustrating "Update and shut down" bug that has plagued Windows computers for years. If you have ever clicked on the "Update and shut down" option only to see your computer boot up after completing the update process, you're in good company. According to a report in Windows Latest, the option has been broken since Windows 10 and hasn't been patched until now.

The solution for this annoying problem came as a part of the optional KB5067036 update (Windows 11 25H2 Build 26200.7019 or Windows 11 24H2 Build 26100.7019, depending on which version you're running). This patch started rolling out on October 28, 2025 and has likely already reached your PC if you have the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option turned on in Windows Update settings. If this option is not enabled and you're still seeing the buggy "Update and shut down" behavior, you can use the "Check for updates" option on the Windows Update page in Settings and choose to install the KB5067036 patch. However, if you don't want to install the optional improvement, Microsoft plans to include the fix as part of a mandatory patch on November 11.