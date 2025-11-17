The Next Abrams Tank Goes Hybrid, And It's Deploying Soon

Tanks, like full-grade military tanks, are probably the last vehicle you'd think about when talking about hybrid, fuel-efficient options. They're lean, mean, green machines meant to traverse the toughest terrain imaginable in war-torn regions while hauling some of the most advanced fighting capabilities and equipment known to man. But the Army's next-generation M1E3 Abrams tank will feature a hybrid powertrain that's fuel efficient and quieter than traditional powertrains, potentially adding a small layer of stealth. General Dynamics hopes to have a prototype fielded by the end of 2026.

Speaking at a panel, Danny Deep, executive vice president for Global Operations at General Dynamics, the company designing the new M1E3 prototype, explained that field testing would give them valuable information (via Defense News). GD wants soldiers to get their hands on it and to give notes on what works and what doesn't work. "Then in short order after that, we're going to start delivering this capability in the next two to three years, as opposed to the next 10."

There could be a hybrid Abrams tank dominating the field within the next four or five years, maximum, which would be impressive. Overall, the new model would be lighter with an "improved powertrain," while retaining the powerful M1 Abrams original and iconic characteristics, like the 120 mm smoothbore main gun. General Dynamics is also responsible for developing one of the world's most advanced nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy, so it's no stranger to unique and innovative designs.