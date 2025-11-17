How Were The Tectonic Plates Formed?

The tectonic plates are among the most powerful forces on Earth, exerting tremendous influence over every single life that unfolds on this planet. They are both creators and destroyers, capable of raising whole mountain ranges and leveling cities with earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. At this very moment, tectonic plates are in the process of ripping Africa apart, a transformation that will completely reshape the world. Yet for all their importance, scientists don't actually know how the tectonic plates came to be.

Not only is there no consensus as to the origins of the tectonic plates, but scientists can't even agree on when they formed. Some argue that plate tectonics were in action as long as 4 billion years ago, making them almost as old as the planet itself. Other geologists would push back on this, insisting that the plates are a mere 1 billion years old. The answer is likely somewhere in between, but this is only the tip of the iceberg.

As for how tectonic plates came to be, several theories have emerged over the years. One school of thought is that the plates formed as the planet's crust first began to cool, though once again, there is controversy over exactly how those boundaries formed where they did. More recently, novel theories have emerged, including the bold idea that Earth's crust may have once been one piece that later shattered from internal pressure. But all this uncertainty is frustrating, and it raises the question, why can't scientists figure this out?