This Company Is Making One Of Its Most Controversial Concept Phones A Reality

It has become an increasingly common conspiracy in recent years that our smartphones are listening to everything we say. When it comes to Honor's Robot Phone, we won't need a conspiracy. Based on the video that Honor shared a few weeks back, it looks like the camera will be able to look wherever it chooses. There will likely be some kind of user control behind it all, but until Honor shares more, we can't say for sure.

Now, there are, of course, plenty of reasons to be skeptical about this. Firstly, there's the fact that putting an entire gimbal setup into a smartphone's body can't be easy. That doesn't mean Honor can't and won't pull it off. Rollable TVs also seemed unrealistic when we first saw those, but now they are actually available to buy.

There are also the privacy concerns that this might introduce, through based on the designs showcased so far, it looks like the gimbal camera actually does fold back into the device, which should mean it can be stowed away somehow. Still, the fact that Honor plans to go through with making this concept a reality is likely to intrigue some smartphone buyers that want a device with these capabilities.