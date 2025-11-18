China And NASA Avoided A Satellite Collision In Ground Breaking Cooperation

The U.S. and China usually operate on two different wavelengths, but a recent occurrence in the world of space traffic control involved both countries working in unison, which turned more than a few heads. The event in question went down in October 2025, when the Chinese National Space Agency (CNSA) took it upon themselves to reach out to NASA, as the former feared a satellite collision between U.S. and Chinese satellites was likely to occur. An event like this, when two spacecraft in low Earth orbit drift close to each other, is known as a conjunction.

NASA has typically been the one to sound the alarm whenever American satellites approached Chinese hardware, but that dynamic shifted recently. According to Alvin Drew (via Space), NASA's director of Space Sustainability, something unprecedented happened. "[W]e had a bit of a celebration," he said. "For the first time, the Chinese National Space Agency reached out to us and said, 'We're seeing a conjunction between our satellites. We recommend you stay put. We'll handle the maneuver.'"

This kind of cooperation has never happened before, and the timing couldn't be more significant. Both nations are launching satellites into orbit by the hundreds these days, rapidly crowding low Earth orbit. When the sky is getting busier by the day, learning to share the lane matters.