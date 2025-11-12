Timothée Chalamet's $634 Million Fantasy Movie Soars On Netflix 2 Years Later

In terms of the plot of "Wonka," it features a young and optimistic candy-maker arriving in Europe and determined to share his chocolate with the world. In his attempt to do so, however, he encounters scoundrels who include con artists and even a chocolate "cartel." Olivia Colman plays a woman who traps Wonka in a cycle of debt, while Hugh Grant plays a scene-stealing Oompa-Loompa.

There's an overall storybook feel here — an unapologetically earnest tone — that doesn't try to reinvent the eccentric oddball version of Wonka from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" so much as flesh out the backstory in the form of a classic musical. I wouldn't have necessarily thought of Chalamet as my first choice to play Wonka, but in hindsight, the choice rather feels like an inspired one; Chalamet makes you believe in Wonka's kindness and magic touch that all somehow stops just shy of being corny.

Director Paul King's prequel is just one of several Chalamet flicks to binge on Netflix at the moment, including the historical drama "The King," as well as the politically-minded "Don't Look Up." Like a delectable chocolate confection, though, it's "Wonka" that the Rotten Tomatoes critics' consensus suggests is perfect for anyone looking for a feel-good delight — thanks to the way the movie "puts a suitably sweet spin on the classic character."