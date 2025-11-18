Users Swear By This Free Adobe Photoshop Alternative
Adobe's Photoshop is an excellent photo-editing and visual design tool that realistically doesn't have much competition. There are alternatives, but nothing quite stacks up to the sheer number of features, intuitive user interface, and robust options that Photoshop provides. But Adobe also charges exorbitant prices for its services, and in recent years has made some frustratingly anti-consumer moves. There's a reason why the FTC took action against the company. So, it's always great news when some competition moves into the neighborhood, and that looks to be the case with Affinity, a free Photoshop-inspired alternative that was acquired by Canva. It purports to offer creative freedom that's "actually free" with a host of photo editing and design tools packed into one app. But is it any good, though?
Regular users and critics alike seem to love it; some are even considering ditching Photoshop altogether. Available on Windows and macOS as a desktop application, not a web app, Affinity comes with built-in pro-grade photo-editing tools separated into unique palettes, if you will. Vector, pixel, and layout studios offer you separate workstations or desktops within the app, but you're not locked into any one tool. You can also mix, match, and customize the interface to build studios that include all your favorite and most-used functions. An iPad version is coming soon, and Affinity incorporates Canva's AI tools, but those are optional. In other words, you can edit manually and stay away from the AI completely if you like. The most significant requirement is that you need a Canva account to use it, and you need to log in when you start the app.
Is Affinity truly free and is it going to stay free to use?
Yes, Affinity is free, and Canva has stated that it will remain free. In the long term, that could change, but for now, the focus is on providing free access, albeit with a Canva account. Also, according to Canva, it "does not use any of your Affinity content to train or develop AI features," including anything you create using the built-in AI tools. Usually, your data is the selling point, but if Canva remains true to its word, that makes Affinity an extremely enticing option for those who want to ditch Photoshop for good. Adobe got in some hot water with users over vague Terms of Use language regarding AI, and for bringing AI agents to popular apps like Photoshop, Premiere, and more.
The more notable functionality is the professional-grade editing suite and a host of tools available, for free, all within Affinity. There are no limitations or subscriptions to worry about, and nothing is locked out because you didn't opt for a premium upgrade. This could essentially be one of the best options for private photographers, creatives, and designers who don't have much capital to subscribe to Adobe's offerings. There are already some great alternatives to Adobe Premiere for iPhone users, but that's also focused on video editing. It's nice to see true low-cost options for professional photo editing besides GIMP or Photopea. It's a bummer that Affinity is only available on desktops right now, since Adobe Photoshop has a free iPhone app for mobile editing. Maybe we'll see Affinity and Canva expand their mobile support after the iPad release.