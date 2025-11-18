Users Swear By This Free Adobe Photoshop Alternative

Adobe's Photoshop is an excellent photo-editing and visual design tool that realistically doesn't have much competition. There are alternatives, but nothing quite stacks up to the sheer number of features, intuitive user interface, and robust options that Photoshop provides. But Adobe also charges exorbitant prices for its services, and in recent years has made some frustratingly anti-consumer moves. There's a reason why the FTC took action against the company. So, it's always great news when some competition moves into the neighborhood, and that looks to be the case with Affinity, a free Photoshop-inspired alternative that was acquired by Canva. It purports to offer creative freedom that's "actually free" with a host of photo editing and design tools packed into one app. But is it any good, though?

Regular users and critics alike seem to love it; some are even considering ditching Photoshop altogether. Available on Windows and macOS as a desktop application, not a web app, Affinity comes with built-in pro-grade photo-editing tools separated into unique palettes, if you will. Vector, pixel, and layout studios offer you separate workstations or desktops within the app, but you're not locked into any one tool. You can also mix, match, and customize the interface to build studios that include all your favorite and most-used functions. An iPad version is coming soon, and Affinity incorporates Canva's AI tools, but those are optional. In other words, you can edit manually and stay away from the AI completely if you like. The most significant requirement is that you need a Canva account to use it, and you need to log in when you start the app.