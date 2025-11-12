Apple Launches New Digital ID Feature For Apple Wallet

Apple today officially announced the arrival of Digital ID. Originally teased at WWDC back in June, the new feature allows users to create a Digital ID using information from their passport. Apple writes that the new Digital ID can be used at TSA checkpoints at more than 250 airports for verification purposes. The feature provides users with a more convenient way to travel. What's more, it also enables users to create a Digital ID even if they don't have a state ID or a driver's license that complies with REAL ID requirements.

"Since introducing the ability to add a driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet in 2022, we've seen how much users love having their ID right on their devices," Apple said in a press release. "Digital IDs brings this secure and convenient option to even more users across the country, as they can now add an ID to Wallet using information from their U.S. passport."

One limitation, at least for now, is that Digital ID is not a replacement for a regular passport. Though it can be used for domestic travel, a physical passport is still required for international trips. In other words, the Digital ID feature remains U.S.-only. While Apple teased the idea that it might expand to other countries in the future, that doesn't appear to be in the cards anytime soon.