iPhone Users Will Soon Be Able Add A Passport To The Wallet App As A Digital ID

Following Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference this past June, the company indicated that iOS 26 would allow users to add a U.S. passport to their Apple Wallet. In doing so, users would be able to use their iPhone or Apple Watch as a Digital ID when traveling domestically. The underlying benefit is that the Digital ID is compliant with REAL ID. This is particularly important because state-issued driver's licenses that aren't compliant with REAL ID are no longer sufficient for travel. If you show up to the airport without a form of REAL ID, you may not be allowed through security. At best, you'll be subjected to additional security screening and potential delays.

Apple's new passport feature would help users avoid this frustration. Apple included the feature on its iOS 26 features page in June, albeit with a footnote that it would arrive "later this year." Now comes word from Apple executive Jennifer Bailey, via MacRumors, that the feature will be... "coming later this year." Bailey did not share a specific timeline, but don't be surprised if Apple delays the feature until December. It would, however, be nice to have the feature go live before the busy Thanksgiving travel season.