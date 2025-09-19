How To Set Up A TSA Digital ID Pass On Your Android Phone

Airport travel is never fun, regardless of how excited you may be about your destination. There are many Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints to go through, and you might worry if one of your electronics is banned from your carry-on bag. However, TSA promises that the new digital ID pass technology will make the security process more efficient.

The digital ID pass is a digital version of your passport and can also include digital versions of other IDs like your driver's license. Over 250 airports have digital ID pass capabilities and that is likely to expand. The digital version is the same as your physical ID, though with better security capabilities. When a TSA officer scans this digital ID, they will only see the relevant information for identity verification.

All United States passport holders can use the digital ID pass on their Android phone. However, there are restrictions for certain states for a digital driver's license and state ID. It is simple to set up on your smartphone, and it can be easily removed when you choose to do so.