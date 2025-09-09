What TSA's Airport Security Body Scanners Actually See When They Scan You

Since these new machines just identify where on a person something suspicious might be, that means they are likely to misidentify things that are not actually threats. While built to detect knives, explosives, and other weapons, allowed items, such as an AirTag in a pocket, can trigger false alarms. Hair clips, body piercings, and clothes with wire for their structure can also trigger these alarms. Weirdly enough, sweat will also trigger an alarm due to the way the technology bounces off the water on your body. So try to dress lightly and stay calm.

If you set off an alarm, unfortunately, you'll be pulled aside for a pat-down search. You'll also have to undergo a pat-down if you refuse to go through the scanner. The TSA officer who does this will be of the same gender as you, and they will use the back of their hands. That doesn't necessarily stop the uncomfortableness of being checked in private areas while in a public space by a stranger, though.

If you are traveling with children, they are also required to go through these scanners. They can be carried if they are scared or very young. If the child sets off the alarm, TSA officers tend to try to figure out what could have caused it to avoid having to do any pat-downs on children. For the child, this can be a very upsetting and scary process, especially when they are already worried about airplane turbulence or whether they can bring their toy on the flight.