Three Chinese Astronauts Were Stranded In Space - Here's What We Know

CMSA engineers have already begun the impact analysis. According to experts, that typically includes remote sensor checks, visual inspection using the cameras onboard, and telemetry reviews of the capsule's pressure, thermal, and avionic systems. The next step is providing a risk assessment for re-entry, as the heat impact on the module could affect its integrity. If data shows no critical compromise, mission control may approve the Shenzhou-20 capsule for descent. Otherwise, the CMSA will have to come up with alternatives.

At the moment, there's no planned timeline for re-entry. However, the CMSA is considering all possible solutions to the problem, including returning the crew in the Shenzhou-21 (which brought the latest crew to the station) or even extending their stay on Tiangong until Shenzhou-22 is ready for launch. However, these alternatives are just theoretical options until the CMSA announces they've completed their analysis.

A recent NASA case offers a close precedent. Two NASA astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, were forced to remain onboard the ISS when Boeing's Starliner malfunctioned. NASA's solution was to send up a new vehicle, the SpaceX Dragon, to return the crew to Earth. NASA chose the path that would prioritize the crew's safety, even though that meant Wilmore and Williams' planned 8-day stay in space lasted 9 months. It seems, for now, that the CMSA is following the same approach.

At this stage, the information available is limited to agency statements and press reports. CMSA's next public update should state whether Shenzhou-20 will be cleared for re-entry or if the crew will have to return in another capsule.