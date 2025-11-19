IBM Tried To Replace Its Workforce With AI But Hired More People Instead

AI is advancing rapidly, and there are many discussions about how it will affect the general workforce. It may or may not replace traditionally human-owned positions, but there are already signs of it happening. While nearly all companies invest in AI to some degree, reports indicate that a mere one percent believe the technology is at maturity. In other words, it's not ready for primetime. However, a recent experience IBM had might prove otherwise. The company laid off over 8,000 employees, who it considered redundant, and replaced them with artificial intelligence automation.

Only, IBM discovered the human element was necessary, after all, albeit in different high-growth sectors. Arvind Krishna, IBM's chief executive, told the Wall Street Journal that the company actually increased its total employment after the initial reductions. On the surface, it might seem like a win for those opposed to AI, but you need to pay attention to why more people were hired. The AI helped automate certain operations, and it was successful, but that also freed up other resources for parts of the company that needed human expertise.

It deployed AskHR, an AI-powered conversational agent for administrative tasks, which helped automate 94% of its related work duties and resulted in a $3.5 billion productivity boost. But that also created demand for specialized roles like software engineers and marketing specialists. The corporate speak is that "strategic redeployment" allows companies like IBM to create new employment opportunities. That could be good or bad news, depending on your viewpoints and whether you're affected by lay-offs. AI is creeping into everything these days, and it's not comforting, especially since we know most of the internet is written by AI at this point.