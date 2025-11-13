macOS Tahoe 26.2 To Add Edge Light Effect For Video Calls - Here's A Preview

Last week, Apple started beta testing macOS Tahoe 26.2 alongside iOS 26.2, iPadOS 26.2, and more. With the second build of this upcoming operating system update, the company added a new feature that is going to make its way to the official release later next month, and it's called Edge Light. This function creates a virtual ring light to improve your video calls, including FaceTime, Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and more.

Edge Light joins other video conferencing features Apple has added over the years, including Studio Light, Portrait mode, virtual backgrounds, and Voice Isolation. While this feature is available on all Mac models with Apple Silicon, only users with models introduced in 2024 and later can choose to have the effect turn on automatically when ambient light is low.

This feature is enabled by the Apple Neural Engine that detects faces, their relative size, and where they are located in the camera feed. The Image Signal Processor understands light levels to adjust the auto brightness to make the video conferencing experience even smoother.