macOS Tahoe 26.2 To Add Edge Light Effect For Video Calls - Here's A Preview
Last week, Apple started beta testing macOS Tahoe 26.2 alongside iOS 26.2, iPadOS 26.2, and more. With the second build of this upcoming operating system update, the company added a new feature that is going to make its way to the official release later next month, and it's called Edge Light. This function creates a virtual ring light to improve your video calls, including FaceTime, Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and more.
Edge Light joins other video conferencing features Apple has added over the years, including Studio Light, Portrait mode, virtual backgrounds, and Voice Isolation. While this feature is available on all Mac models with Apple Silicon, only users with models introduced in 2024 and later can choose to have the effect turn on automatically when ambient light is low.
This feature is enabled by the Apple Neural Engine that detects faces, their relative size, and where they are located in the camera feed. The Image Signal Processor understands light levels to adjust the auto brightness to make the video conferencing experience even smoother.
Here's a first look at macOS 26.2 Edge Light
So far, only developers can take advantage of the new Edge Light effect. However, Apple should soon release a public beta, and the official version is expected to be available around mid-December. That said, here's how users will be able to enjoy the new Edge Light functionality.
Whenever you're in a video call on the Mac, you can tap the upper right corner where the FaceTime icon appears. Alongside Portrait, Studio Light, Reactions, and Background, users will find a new Edge Light option.
From there, the Mac will automatically create a virtual ring light. Users can also customize the brightness and the warmness of the light by making it more yellow or blue. Besides that, when you need to operate your computer while using the virtual ring light, it briefly disappears so you can easily access your content. BGR will let you know once macOS Tahoe 26.2 is available to all users, and what else is new with this update.