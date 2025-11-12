iOS 26.2 Beta 2 Now Available To Developers With More Changes And Fixes
Expected to be released by mid-December, Apple continues to test the upcoming iOS 26.2 update with beta 2. We're still figuring out what all is new with today's build, but it's likely that the company will continue to improve the first features introduced in the previous beta while adding a few more features and fixes along the way.
For example, Apple has already revealed that Live Translation is coming to the European Union as part of iOS 26.2. Previously delayed due to issues with the Digital Markets Act, Apple says that this Apple Intelligence feature will make its way to users in the EU in December.
Live Translation lets AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4 users with an iPhone 15 Pro or newer hear a live translation of what someone is saying to them, and then reply by voice in their own language with a translation displayed on the iPhone's screen. It's one of the more intriguing additions of iOS 26, and now it's going to be available to more users. But that's just one piece of the iOS 26.2 beta puzzle.
Features and changes in the iOS 26.2 beta
Besides Live Translation for European users, iOS 26.2 improved integration between the Reminders and Clock apps, as users can now set an alarm to go off when setting a reminder. In addition, the Sleep Score function introduced with iOS 26 and watchOS 26 has altered the "Excellent" sleep score to "Very High," in addition to other guidance changes to better represent a night of sleep.
The Freeform app is getting Tables, and the clock in the Lock Screen can now offer a more transparent or frosty look, depending on what you prefer. Finally, Apple is working to add a PIN to AirDrop for more secure sharing. As first reported by MacWorld, users can stay connected to another device for up to 30 days without having to turn on the "Everyone for 10 Minutes" option.
This tool could be a response to Apple's legal requirements for interoperability in Europe, as the previous iOS 26.1 beta code suggested the company was working on supporting notifications for third-party smartwatches. Alongside iOS 26.2 beta 2, Apple is also releasing the second beta versions of iPadOS 26.2, macOS Tahoe 26.2, watchOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2, and visionOS 26.2.