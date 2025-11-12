iOS 26.2 Beta 2 Now Available To Developers With More Changes And Fixes

Expected to be released by mid-December, Apple continues to test the upcoming iOS 26.2 update with beta 2. We're still figuring out what all is new with today's build, but it's likely that the company will continue to improve the first features introduced in the previous beta while adding a few more features and fixes along the way.

For example, Apple has already revealed that Live Translation is coming to the European Union as part of iOS 26.2. Previously delayed due to issues with the Digital Markets Act, Apple says that this Apple Intelligence feature will make its way to users in the EU in December.

Live Translation lets AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4 users with an iPhone 15 Pro or newer hear a live translation of what someone is saying to them, and then reply by voice in their own language with a translation displayed on the iPhone's screen. It's one of the more intriguing additions of iOS 26, and now it's going to be available to more users. But that's just one piece of the iOS 26.2 beta puzzle.