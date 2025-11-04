Everything New In iOS 26.2 Beta 1

Introduced in iOS 26 and watchOS 26, Apple is also tweaking its new Sleep Score feature. Starting with beta 1 of iOS 26.2, if you sleep with your Apple Watch on, instead of getting an "Excellent" sleep score, Apple has tweaked the maximum score to "Very High." This small change is important to continue to offer better guidance for users who sleep with their watch on.

Besides that, Apple is working on adding a PIN to AirDrop for more secure sharing, MacWorld reports. With this feature, users can stay connected for up to 30 days with another device without having to turn on "Everyone for 10 minutes." This is useful for those who don't want to permanently add someone else to their Apple devices, but want to be able to share data for a while.

Finally, Apple is adding Tables to Freeform, and it's changing the Liquid Glass experience, giving users the ability to tweak the appearance of the clock. With that, you can make it very clear or more frosted. We will let you know if we find anything else in today's betas.