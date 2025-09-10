Sleep Score Will Also Come To These Older Apple Watch Models
When Apple releases its new lineup of Apple Watches, they'll come packed with a slew of new features designed to give users more out of the smartwatch. One of those features, called Sleep Score, will take the Apple Watch's ability to track and monitor how well users are sleeping even further by scoring their overall sleep so they can see easily see which nights they slept well and which they slept poorly.
While some Apple fans might assume that these new features are only coming to newer Apple Watches, like the Series 11 and Ultra 3, the company has actually confirmed that Sleep Score will be available as part of watchOS 26, and that it will be available on multiple older Apple Watch models, too, all the way back to the much older Apple Watch Series 6.
All told, the company says that it will support Sleep Score on the following actively supported older Apple Watch devices:
- Apple Watch Series 10
- Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Ultra 2
- Apple Watch Series 9
- Apple Watch Series 8
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation)
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Apple Watch Series 6
If your Apple Watch didn't come out in 2025 and isn't on this list, you're not getting the Sleep Score feature.
What is Sleep Score?
In case you missed the debut of Sleep Score during Apple's "Awe Dropping" event, Sleep Score is a new feature that looks at several factors and then gives your night of sleep data a score out of 100. This score helps you see what areas you can improve upon, as it looks at not only how long you spend in each sleep stage, but also what time you go to sleep, what time you wake up, how many times you wake up in the night, and more.
Apple says it will also look at your heart rate, wrist temperature, respiratory rate, and even your blood oxygen levels to determine your score. It then breaks all of that down in an easy-to-follow insight panel, so you can see what areas you need to work toward improving to get a better night's sleep. It's just one more reason to wear your Apple Watch while you sleep.
This is, of course, only one of several health-based features that Apple offers with its Apple Watch lineup. So, to see it make the jump to older smartwatches running watchOS 26 is both exciting and not wholly unsurprising, as all of the above listed Apple Watch models are still actively supported by Apple to this day.