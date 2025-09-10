Sleep Score Will Also Come To These Older Apple Watch Models

When Apple releases its new lineup of Apple Watches, they'll come packed with a slew of new features designed to give users more out of the smartwatch. One of those features, called Sleep Score, will take the Apple Watch's ability to track and monitor how well users are sleeping even further by scoring their overall sleep so they can see easily see which nights they slept well and which they slept poorly.

While some Apple fans might assume that these new features are only coming to newer Apple Watches, like the Series 11 and Ultra 3, the company has actually confirmed that Sleep Score will be available as part of watchOS 26, and that it will be available on multiple older Apple Watch models, too, all the way back to the much older Apple Watch Series 6.

All told, the company says that it will support Sleep Score on the following actively supported older Apple Watch devices:

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation)

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 6

If your Apple Watch didn't come out in 2025 and isn't on this list, you're not getting the Sleep Score feature.