Never Plug These Devices Into Extension Cords Or Power Strips

With the ever-increasing number of electronic devices in our households, we are almost always looking for power outlets, either to charge our iPhones, connect computer peripherals, plug in tools, or for numerous other reasons. However, most times, outlets are either too far away or in short supply. That's why extension cords and power strips have emerged as two of the most useful household accessories, and are very popular at stores like Harbor Freight and Ikea.

Despite their benefits in terms of convenience and mobility, extension cords and power strips aren't the best solution for every kind of electronic device. Both accessories are designed to handle a specific load capacity and have a limited lifespan. If you overload them or continue using them despite them getting pretty old, you essentially make them fire hazards. According to the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), there were over 23,000 residential fires caused by electrical malfunctions in 2023 alone. So, if you don't want a melted extension cord or power strip, or worse, a visit from the fire department, it's best to never plug the following devices into them.