Satechi Expands OntheGo Collection With Portable 7-In-1 USB-C Multiport Adapter
Satechi continues to expand on its OntheGo collection with an all-new Multiport Adapter. The accessory maker is releasing a 7-in-1 ultra-portable product, which promises to be a full workstation available in the palm of your hand. "At Satechi, we design products that give you the freedom to work and connect wherever life takes you," said Brock Guclu, Satechi's co-founder and president. "The OntheGo 7-in-1 multiport adapter combines power and portability in a sleek design so you can bring your desk anywhere without compromise."
Besides this full workstation hub being slim enough to fit your pocket, Satechi also made it MagSafe-compatible, so not only can you use this accessory with your Mac or iPad, but you can snap it to your iPhone to record videos on SD and microSD cards. On the other hand, if your Android phone does not have the ability to connect magnetically, the company also includes a 3M Adhesive Ring.
Features of Satechi's OntheGo 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter
What makes Satechi's OntheGo 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter so intriguing is the number of connections users have at their disposal in such a small form factor. With its round shape, Satechi's latest accessory features HDMI support up to 4K/60Hz, two USB-A ports with up to 5Gbps data transfer, SD and microSD card readers with up to 104MB/s speeds and up to 2TB of supported storage, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB-C PD with up to 100W pass-through charging.
Satechi also added a coiled, tangle-free braided USB-C cable that wraps around the hub for improved portability. The company says this accessory is designed for remote professionals, students, and creators, as users can easily pair peripherals, transfer files, deliver presentations, and more with a device small enough to fit in your pocket.
Satechi's OntheGo 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter is available for $59.99 in Space Black and joins other Satechi OntheGo products, such as portable keyboard and mouse, travel chargers, and other accessories. One of BGR's favorite devices from the company is its Passport Cover with Find My compatibility.