Satechi Expands OntheGo Collection With Portable 7-In-1 USB-C Multiport Adapter

Satechi continues to expand on its OntheGo collection with an all-new Multiport Adapter. The accessory maker is releasing a 7-in-1 ultra-portable product, which promises to be a full workstation available in the palm of your hand. "At Satechi, we design products that give you the freedom to work and connect wherever life takes you," said Brock Guclu, Satechi's co-founder and president. "The OntheGo 7-in-1 multiport adapter combines power and portability in a sleek design so you can bring your desk anywhere without compromise."

Besides this full workstation hub being slim enough to fit your pocket, Satechi also made it MagSafe-compatible, so not only can you use this accessory with your Mac or iPad, but you can snap it to your iPhone to record videos on SD and microSD cards. On the other hand, if your Android phone does not have the ability to connect magnetically, the company also includes a 3M Adhesive Ring.