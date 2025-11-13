Google Changes Its Mind Again, Will Allow 'Experienced' Android Users To Sideload Apps

Sideloading has always been seen as one of the best perks of the Android operating system for many users. Not only does it let users sidestep Google's more restrictive Play Store, but it also gives them access to apps that don't or can't make their way onto the Play Store for one reason or another. In fact, sideloading has become such a big deal that even Apple brought sideloading to the iPhone in some countries.

However, Android fans found themselves at a bit of a crossroads earlier this year when Google announced it would make sideloading apps more difficult in the name of security. Despite the tech giant saying that sideloading wasn't going anywhere, many users weren't convinced that would be the case. Now, it seems Google is once more rethinking its plans, announcing that it will continue to allow sideloading of applications, but only for "experienced" users.

The company wrote in a new blog post that based on "feedback and our ongoing conversations with the community, we are building a new advanced flow that allows experienced users to accept the risks of installing software that isn't verified." Further, Google notes that it is building the system with anti-coercive procedures in place to ensure users are not "tricked into bypassing" any of the checks and balances put in place with the change.