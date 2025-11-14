Opera One Revives Winamp Nostalgia With Spotify Integration
The popular Opera One browser is deepening its integration with Spotify, as both companies teamed up to create a browser theme that dances along to users' music. With a Winamp-like vibe, whenever you start playing your favorite tunes, the background of the browser changes to show the new Sonic theme, which uses shader technology to create these moving waves.
"People love listening to music while browsing, and Opera is still the only major web browser with a built-in Music Player that makes for a truly great experience," said Mohamed Salah Mourad, Senior Director of Product at Opera. "Now we're taking it one step further with a visual theme of the browser reacting to your music."
This feature comes a few months after Opera One added built-in translation options in its browser, in addition to its other features like the Split Screen functionality that offers access to toolbars by easily letting users open Pinboards, Snapshot tool, Flow, Bookmarks, Downloads, and more.
Here's how to use Opera's new Sonic theme
To use the new Sonic theme, users need to select it from Opera's theme gallery. After doing that, it appears as an animation on Opera's Start page that reacts to a user's music. Opera suggests that users take advantage of the sidebar Music Player and then see the transition to this sound wave effect on a thin layer of sand.
The company says Sonic is only available in dark mode, but users can customize its animations with different colors, as they can appear vivid and colorful for '80s pop classics, or a more monochromatic look for specific playlists.
Opera's Sonic theme is just one of the several other dynamic options available within Opera One. Users can choose other options that use animated backgrounds, UI colors, browser sounds, and more to let them customize the look and feel of their browser. More recently, Opera started rolling out access to its new agentic browser Neon.