Opera One Revives Winamp Nostalgia With Spotify Integration

The popular Opera One browser is deepening its integration with Spotify, as both companies teamed up to create a browser theme that dances along to users' music. With a Winamp-like vibe, whenever you start playing your favorite tunes, the background of the browser changes to show the new Sonic theme, which uses shader technology to create these moving waves.

"People love listening to music while browsing, and Opera is still the only major web browser with a built-in Music Player that makes for a truly great experience," said Mohamed Salah Mourad, Senior Director of Product at Opera. "Now we're taking it one step further with a visual theme of the browser reacting to your music."

This feature comes a few months after Opera One added built-in translation options in its browser, in addition to its other features like the Split Screen functionality that offers access to toolbars by easily letting users open Pinboards, Snapshot tool, Flow, Bookmarks, Downloads, and more.