The James Webb Space Telescope Discovered A Supermassive Black Hole

A team of astronomers has discovered a supermassive black hole that is 100 million times the mass of the sun. This impressive discovery was found using the powerful James Webb Space Telescope's (JWST) infrared eye. The research team believes this black hole existed during cosmic noon, a term used to refer to the time period 4 billion years after the Big Bang — of which there is now a new model to try to explain the origins of the universe.

The JWST has helped to discover what are referred to as little red dots. They are points of light from the early cosmos that aren't fully understood. Given the sheer size of this supermassive black hole, the researchers have referred to it as the BiRD, or Big Red Dot.

This discovery was published in the Astronomy & Astrophysics journal in October 2025 under the title "A big red dot at cosmic noon". This study brought together an international team of researchers from such organizations as Space Telescope Science Institute for the European Space Agency, Yale University, and the University of Cambridge. Their findings could help to better understand the nature of the red dots the JWST is discovering, and to broaden our knowledge of the early cosmos.