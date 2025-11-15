The Must-Watch Christopher Walken Sci-Fi Thriller Based On A Banned Stephen King Book

There are mild spoilers from here on out — you've been warned. After getting in a car accident, Walken's character Johnny Smith gains psychic abilities allowing him to see clairvoyant visions of the past, present, and future when touching people or formative objects. He eventually gains notoriety for his powers, despite efforts to keep them private, and crosses paths with a character named Greg Stillson, played skillfully by Martin Sheen. Stillson is a violent, yet up-and-coming political star. Given a vision of a horrible future involving nuclear fallout due to Stillson's actions, Johnny sets out on a path to change the outcome. The ending is quite tragic, but somewhat encouraging at the same time.

What makes it so psychologically-charged is that Stillson, though manipulative and insincere, very much seems like a politician that could exist today. He uses charm and wit to beguile the locals and, quite aptly, prey on the emotions and fears of people. After Johnny's vision, it becomes clear that he has to do something to change the course of what's coming.

It's perhaps most prescient given the current political climate. Regardless, Stephen King's "The Dead Zone" starring Christoper Walken must resonate, at least a little. It currently has an 89% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, with a 77% Popcornmeter rating from users. You can rent it on a variety of storefronts right now.