The Must-Watch Christopher Walken Sci-Fi Thriller Based On A Banned Stephen King Book
"The Dead Zone" is a good book and a good movie, with the latter being a classic starring none other than Christopher Walken. In fact, the novel eventually inspired a television series in the early 2000s, starring Anthony Michael Hall, which was loosely based on the original plot. But the show definitely has nothing on the movie. Directed by David Cronenberg, it's a science-fiction thriller where Walken's character, Johnny Smith, gains psychic powers after an accident, which leads to some interesting scenarios — he can see the past, present, and future.
An interesting point here is that the book, written by Stephen King, was banned in Florida schools, along with about 67 other books from the author. It was originally banned for "foul language" which tends to show up quite a bit in King's works. By comparison, the movie is rated R for mild sex and nudity, moderate violence and gore, mild profanity, mild alcohol, drugs, and smoking, and moderately frightening and intense scenes. But the subject matter is also quite prescient regarding what's happening in today's culture and political climate. Perhaps that warrants a separate discussion on the plot of the movie, and book before it.
What happens in The Dead Zone?
There are mild spoilers from here on out — you've been warned. After getting in a car accident, Walken's character Johnny Smith gains psychic abilities allowing him to see clairvoyant visions of the past, present, and future when touching people or formative objects. He eventually gains notoriety for his powers, despite efforts to keep them private, and crosses paths with a character named Greg Stillson, played skillfully by Martin Sheen. Stillson is a violent, yet up-and-coming political star. Given a vision of a horrible future involving nuclear fallout due to Stillson's actions, Johnny sets out on a path to change the outcome. The ending is quite tragic, but somewhat encouraging at the same time.
What makes it so psychologically-charged is that Stillson, though manipulative and insincere, very much seems like a politician that could exist today. He uses charm and wit to beguile the locals and, quite aptly, prey on the emotions and fears of people. After Johnny's vision, it becomes clear that he has to do something to change the course of what's coming.
It's perhaps most prescient given the current political climate. Regardless, Stephen King's "The Dead Zone" starring Christoper Walken must resonate, at least a little. It currently has an 89% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, with a 77% Popcornmeter rating from users. You can rent it on a variety of storefronts right now.