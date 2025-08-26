The Underrated Six-Season Stephen King Horror Series You Need To Watch On Tubi
One can never get enough Stephen King media. The macabre maestro of horror has been writing books since the mid-1970s, and many of these lauded genre titles have been adapted into everything from comic books and graphic novels to movies and TV shows.
Regarding the latter, one of the most underrated Stephen King horror series, "The Dead Zone" (not to be confused with the 1983 film of the same name), has landed on Tubi, a top-rated streaming platform that is 100% free. The only minor nuisance you'll need to contend with when watching is the occasional ad block (and there are only four to six minutes of ads per hour of content). Otherwise, Tubi is available on most smart TVs and streaming devices.
One thing to remember: Tubi rotates its content on a regular basis, so if you're interested in binging all of "The Dead Zone," now's the time to act, because the show may not be available in a month or two. Here's everything you need to know about this unsung gem of an episodic story, along with a few other Stephen King recommendations you'll also be able to find on Tubi.
What is The Dead Zone TV series about?
Having run for six seasons (2002-2007) on USA Network, "The Dead Zone" series stars Anthony Michael Hall as Johnny Smith, a school teacher who ends up in a horrific car wreck that puts him in a coma for several years. Upon awakening, Mr. Smith has newfound clairvoyant abilities, where simply coming into contact with a person or item conjures visions of the subject's past and future.
The benevolent type, Johnny uses his powers to try and save the world. His good deeds typically revolves around solving crimes — at times with the help of law enforcement — ranging from saving missing persons to tracking down dangerous criminals. Sometimes, Johnny is able to stop crimes before they even occur. He also frequently finds himself stuck between a rock and a hard place, as he decides whether to act on his premonitions or to step aside to let fate take its course. We're also treated to the inner workings of some of Johnny's most important relationships, including his former fiancée, his son, and the local sheriff.
It's kind of like "That's So Raven" meets "True Detective." The series also stars Nicole de Boer, John L. Adams, Chris Bruno, and Sean Patrick Flanery as Greg Stillson, a crooked politician and recurring antagonist.
What other Stephen King content is on Tubi?
"The Dead Zone" TV series isn't the only Stephen King tale you'll be able to indulge in on Tubi. The streaming platform is home to a few movies and shows that were adapted from King's novels and short stories. 1984's "Children of the Corn" is a cinematic adaptation of King's short story of the same name, in which a township made up of only children spells disaster for Burt and Vicky (Peter Horton and Linda Hamilton). When a year of failed crops hits the rural community of Gatlin, nine-year-old Isaac Croner gets all the other kids in town to join a murder cult to appease a mythic "He Who Walks Behind the Rows."
Then there's "Maximum Overdrive" (1986), a film both written and directed by Stephen King — and serving as a loose adaptation of his short story "Trucks" — about a world overrun by sentient machinery in the wake of an astronomical event.
Tubi is also home to the 2002 film "Carrie," an adaptation of King's first novel, and the second cinematic retelling of the story (after Brian De Palma's lauded 1976 film). And while it's not a work of narrative fiction, Tubi also hosts the 2020 film "A Necessary Evil," a documentary about the long-standing cultural impact of Stephen King's writing on the world.