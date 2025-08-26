The Underrated Six-Season Stephen King Horror Series You Need To Watch On Tubi

One can never get enough Stephen King media. The macabre maestro of horror has been writing books since the mid-1970s, and many of these lauded genre titles have been adapted into everything from comic books and graphic novels to movies and TV shows.

Regarding the latter, one of the most underrated Stephen King horror series, "The Dead Zone" (not to be confused with the 1983 film of the same name), has landed on Tubi, a top-rated streaming platform that is 100% free. The only minor nuisance you'll need to contend with when watching is the occasional ad block (and there are only four to six minutes of ads per hour of content). Otherwise, Tubi is available on most smart TVs and streaming devices.

One thing to remember: Tubi rotates its content on a regular basis, so if you're interested in binging all of "The Dead Zone," now's the time to act, because the show may not be available in a month or two. Here's everything you need to know about this unsung gem of an episodic story, along with a few other Stephen King recommendations you'll also be able to find on Tubi.